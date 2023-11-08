NEWS ANCHOR (EVENING)

Job Details

About Gray Television:Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

WBKO is home to award-winning journalism in the heart of south-central Kentucky between Louisville and Nashville. WBKO is the dominant source for local news and entertainment in the Bowling Green area and operates the ABC, FOX, Telemundo, and CW affiliates. We are proud to serve our community and nurture our employees to grow professionally in an encouraging environment. Bowling Green is the third largest and fastest growing city in Kentucky and is “geared for fun” as the home of the Corvette, the Bowling Green Hot Rods baseball team, an active arts scene, countless caves and hiking trails, ready to be explored!

WBKO is looking for a dynamic evening anchor with exceptional communication skills to join our top-rated legacy news station. This is a high-profile position demanding leadership and initiative. The ideal candidate will be adept at anchoring breaking news and enterprising community-centered stories. As an anchor, you must excel at developing sources and cultivating relationships in the South-Central Kentucky community. Producing newscasts will also be required. We are looking for a journalist who has a positive, can-do attitude, that inspires the team to help our station win on every platform, including on-air, digital, social and OTT, every single day.

* Co-anchor newscasts Monday-Friday* Develop lead story ideas and contribute daily to content decisions* Report on special projects as assigned* Conduct live interviews and anchor continuous coverage* Strong fact-checking skills and copy-editing ability* Contribute stories to all platforms – streaming, website, and social media* Represent the station in the community and for various promotional events* Writes stories, teases, and other important content to contribute to the overall quality of the newscasts* Helps evaluate leads and tips in order to develop story ideas* Covers news in the field when necessary

* At least 2 years of experience as a news anchor* College degree or equivalent job experience in a journalism-related field* Must be able to work quickly, meet deadlines, multi-task, and show composure, especially during high-pressure breaking news situations* Clear understanding of journalistic ethics* Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal* Understanding of and adherence to AP Style and broadcast writing* Willingness to work a flexible schedule, including representing the station at community events* MVR check required

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter, and references

WBKO-TV/Gray Television, Inc. is a drug-free company

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, and transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

Gray Television encourages all new employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus virus prior to the first workday.

8 years: Experience as a news anchor

Drivers License

