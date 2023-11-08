Ohio County police investigating overnight vehicle thefts

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a series of motor vehicle thefts that occurred Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the northern area of Ohio County.

“These incidents have raised concerns in the community, as multiple motor vehicle thefts have been reported throughout Western Kentucky in recent days,” said Ohio County Sheriff Adam Wright. “We have been in contact with various agencies in the area and have shared as much information as possible. Expect to see an increase in overnight patrols in the affected areas.”

Wright said the department is asking residents to “remain vigilant and take precautions to protect their vehicles.”

“Simple steps such as locking car doors and securing valuables can help reduce the risk of becoming a victim of motor vehicle theft,” said Wright. “Community cooperation and reporting of any suspicious activity are crucial in assisting law enforcement in their efforts to solve these crimes. If you have any information related to these thefts, please contact the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.

