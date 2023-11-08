Record highs possible Wednesday, much cooler Thursday

By Dana Money
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll see warm and windy conditions today with highs near 84° and gusts up to 35 mph expected. Shower chances will usher in as we head toward the evening and overnight hours tonight.

Gusts up to 35 mph possible
Gusts up to 35 mph possible(WBKO)

Any loose outdoor objects will likely need secured today with sustained winds 10-20 mph this afternoon and gusts of 35 mph likely by the afternoon.

A few showers possible this evening

Shower chances break early Thursday before returning by Thursday evening into Friday. Temperatures will decline starting Thursday with highs only reaching into the upper 60s and cooler Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Saturday looks sunny and gorgeous for Veteran’s Day and WKU’s homecoming! A few sprinkles are possible as we head into Sunday, but they’re not looking likely at this time.

