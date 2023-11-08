Russellville police arrest 2 juveniles after armed robbery at park

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) – Two juveniles have been charged after an armed robbery in a Russellville park.

The Russellville Police Department said the robbery happened around 4:39 p.m. Nov. 4 in the parking lot of Hampton Park. A person was held at gunpoint while sitting in his vehicle.

Police said two juveniles later arrested rode to the park inside the car with the victim.

The juveniles were not immediately arrested when police responded. They were later located and charged with first-degree robbery.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further details were available.

