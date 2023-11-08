This week’s JA People of Action features the volunteers for Logan County High School’s Senior Seminar Day

This week’s JA People of Action features the volunteers for Logan County High School’s Senior Seminar Day. Nine volunteers taught the Senior class the JA “It’s My Job curriculum”. Focusing on JA’s work/career readiness pillar, this curriculum helps students understand the value of professional communication and soft skills, making them more employable to future employers across multiple career clusters. Lessons focus on social and soft skill competencies, relating real-life experiences to job skills and preparing students for future career success. Topics include communication and presentation skills, interviewing for a job, applications and resumes, and cell phone etiquette. Thank you to the wonderful administration, teachers, and students who welcomed Junior Achievement into their classrooms. A big thank you also goes out to all of the fantastic volunteers who took time out of their day and their very busy schedules to give back to the community in which they live and work!

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 13 counties and reaches over 10,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches over 4.4 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. Over 153,000 volunteers serve JA nationally. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky and how YOU can volunteer right here where you live and work, please visit www.jaforkids.com or contact Lori Gammons at lori@jaforkids.com.

