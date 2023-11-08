WCPS collecting turkeys, whole chickens for families in need ahead of holiday season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Thanksgiving and the start of the holiday season only a few weeks away, Warren County Public Schools is holding a frozen turkey or chicken donation drive to support families that may need a little bit of extra help this holiday season.

“We serve over 18,000 students in our school system. In recent years, we’ve had an increase in the number of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch, so we know we have a lot of families out there in need who want to celebrate the holidays with their families and this is just a small part of what we can do to help them,” said the Director of Grants and Community Outreach for WCPS, Dr. Tracey Young.

She said one of the reasons the drive is possible is the community and their support of the kids in the district.

“The public school district is a part of the fabric of the community and if we’re lifting our families and our students up there, we’re lifting the entire community up,” Dr. Young said.

The donation drive began on Nov. 3 and so far has collected around 120 total turkeys. The district’s goal is to try to reach 200, or more, by the end of the week.

“As we know from our Family Resource Coordinators in our schools, there are 200 families that have already been identified as having that need and certainly, we have more families than that, so we will provide for more families if we can,” Dr. Young said.

She added that on the first day, they posted about the drive on their social media pages and several people stopped by to donate.

“We were literally running to the door because so many people were dropping [turkeys] off,” Dr. Young said.

The last day to donate is Nov. 10. (WCPS)

If you want to donate a turkey or whole chicken, you can stop by the district’s Central office at 303 Lovers Lane from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The last day to donate is Friday, Nov. 10.

