Barren County saluting veterans with dinner, parade this weekend

The Barren County Veterans Association is planning two big events.
By Brennan Crain
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – The Barren County Veterans Association is readying itself to honor local veterans this weekend with its annual Veterans Day parade and veterans dinner.

Veterans Day is devoted to honoring all who have served the country through military service. It falls on a Saturday this year, meaning communities like Glasgow may have a better chance of getting the attention of more community members.

Two main events will headline the celebration this weekend: a veterans dinner Friday evening and a Veterans Day parade for the community Saturday.

“We hope with it being on Saturday it will be a better crowd,” said Matt Mutter, a representative of the Barren County Veterans Association. “A lot of people will be off work on the weekend, and we really hope to pack the Square and have a good crowd.”

The dinner is hosted each year by the Barren County Veterans Association at no cost to veterans. Mutter said generous donations from locals and businesses allow veterans to eat free. Donations to fund the effort are being accepted at Glasgow City Hall.

“I think they just want somebody to say, ‘Thank you for serving,’” he said. “That means more than anything. A simple ‘thank you’ means the world.”

Mutter served in the U.S. Navy for four years, leaving only to come back to his community and continue serving veterans and the community. He has worked as a police officer in Glasgow and was later Barren County’s jailer.

As for his continued service, Mutter said he remains committed to veterans affairs.

“My mission is to not let our veterans go unwanted or to feel that they’re not appreciated,” he said.

The annual Veterans Day dinner is set for Friday, Nov. 10 at the National Guard Armory in Glasgow. Doors will open at 6 p.m., allowing veterans an hour before dinner to gather and talk. The guest speaker is Capt. Craig Mattingly, a commander with the Naval Service Training Command.

The Veterans Day parade will begin at Save-A-Lot in Glasgow, traveling from South Green Street, around Glasgow Square, and ending at the Glasgow-Barren County Veterans Wall of Honor.

“If any veterans would like to walk in the parade or join us, we will form up at Save-A-Lot on South Green Street at 11:30, and the parade will begin at noon,” Mutter said.

Capt. Mattingly will speak again during a brief ceremony at the veterans’ wall within Beula C. Nunn Park. The community is invited to attend.

The faces of hometown veterans are on display in downtown Glasgow, showcasing the latest effort of the Veterans Association to honor veterans. The banners were placed on light poles toward the end of September.

Mutter previously told WBKO he hoped the banners would instill a sense of patriotism in community members. He also said he hopes younger veterans will find a place in local veterans groups.

“What I’m focusing on is the younger generation,” Mutter said. “We have many younger veterans here that need to get involved with this.”

The Glasgow-Barren County Veterans Wall of Honor is an ongoing project of the group. The wall bears more than 1,600 names of veterans native to Glasgow and Barren County.

Mutter said those seeking more information about veterans affairs in Barren County can contact him through his personal Facebook or by phone at (270) 646-6456.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Voting gfx
General Election Guide 2023
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Andrew Graham Beshear is an American attorney and politician who has served as the 63rd...
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear reelected to second term
Michael Adams (R)
AP calls Secretary of State race for Michael Adams
Ensuring that Election Day went smoothly, election workers, armed with their dedication and...
Logan County election workers protect integrity of voting

Latest News

An ordinance was originally introduced in 2014, though it has not been enforced since then.
City of Scottsville to host public meeting for downtown parking ordinance
The last day to donate is Friday, November 10.
WCPS collecting turkeys, whole chickens for families in need ahead of holiday season
Synthetic turf has been added to the high school soccer and football fields for those Friday...
Simpson Co Schools wrap up construction on Athletic Facility revamp
It happened around the 6000 block of Louisville Road.
Multiple agencies respond to structure fire on Louisville Ride