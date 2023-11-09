Barren County saluting veterans with dinner, parade this weekend

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – The Barren County Veterans Association is readying itself to honor local veterans this weekend with its annual Veterans Day parade and veterans dinner.

Veterans Day is devoted to honoring all who have served the country through military service. It falls on a Saturday this year, meaning communities like Glasgow may have a better chance of getting the attention of more community members.

Two main events will headline the celebration this weekend: a veterans dinner Friday evening and a Veterans Day parade for the community Saturday.

“We hope with it being on Saturday it will be a better crowd,” said Matt Mutter, a representative of the Barren County Veterans Association. “A lot of people will be off work on the weekend, and we really hope to pack the Square and have a good crowd.”

The dinner is hosted each year by the Barren County Veterans Association at no cost to veterans. Mutter said generous donations from locals and businesses allow veterans to eat free. Donations to fund the effort are being accepted at Glasgow City Hall.

“I think they just want somebody to say, ‘Thank you for serving,’” he said. “That means more than anything. A simple ‘thank you’ means the world.”

Mutter served in the U.S. Navy for four years, leaving only to come back to his community and continue serving veterans and the community. He has worked as a police officer in Glasgow and was later Barren County’s jailer.

As for his continued service, Mutter said he remains committed to veterans affairs.

“My mission is to not let our veterans go unwanted or to feel that they’re not appreciated,” he said.

The annual Veterans Day dinner is set for Friday, Nov. 10 at the National Guard Armory in Glasgow. Doors will open at 6 p.m., allowing veterans an hour before dinner to gather and talk. The guest speaker is Capt. Craig Mattingly, a commander with the Naval Service Training Command.

The Veterans Day parade will begin at Save-A-Lot in Glasgow, traveling from South Green Street, around Glasgow Square, and ending at the Glasgow-Barren County Veterans Wall of Honor.

“If any veterans would like to walk in the parade or join us, we will form up at Save-A-Lot on South Green Street at 11:30, and the parade will begin at noon,” Mutter said.

Capt. Mattingly will speak again during a brief ceremony at the veterans’ wall within Beula C. Nunn Park. The community is invited to attend.

The faces of hometown veterans are on display in downtown Glasgow, showcasing the latest effort of the Veterans Association to honor veterans. The banners were placed on light poles toward the end of September.

Mutter previously told WBKO he hoped the banners would instill a sense of patriotism in community members. He also said he hopes younger veterans will find a place in local veterans groups.

“What I’m focusing on is the younger generation,” Mutter said. “We have many younger veterans here that need to get involved with this.”

The Glasgow-Barren County Veterans Wall of Honor is an ongoing project of the group. The wall bears more than 1,600 names of veterans native to Glasgow and Barren County.

Mutter said those seeking more information about veterans affairs in Barren County can contact him through his personal Facebook or by phone at (270) 646-6456.

