City of Scottsville to host public meeting for downtown parking ordinance

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Scottsville’s City Council will host a public special meeting discussing a new parking ordinance, and taking input on how to enforce it.

In 2014, the City of Scottsville created an ordinance that placed a two-hour limit to parking in the city’s downtown square. Since then, Mayor David Burch says that the ordinance has not been enforced.

However, the city is continuing to grow, with new businesses looking to put down roots on the square. This growth has led to a need for change and increased accountability.

“We’re getting ready to get at least two new food establishments in the downtown area, one being in the Carpenter Dent Building, which has had three or four restaurants since 2013, and the biggest complaint of all those proprietors was no parking, or if I have a to-go order, there’s no way for them to get out and so forth,” Burch said.

Per the 2014 ordinance, those violating the two-hour limit would face a $20 fine in addition to a $142 court fee. Those collected fees would go to the State of Kentucky and to the courts. However, the newly introduced ordinance eliminates the court fee, raises the cost of the fine to $25, and ensures that those fines go to the city.

An increased fine of $50 would be put in place for those unlawfully parking in fire lanes or handicapped parking spots.

While these changes make the penalties for violations less expensive, there still is no method of enforcement. Through the public meeting, Burch hopes to hear ideas from those impacted by the parking changes.

“Of course, there’s been lots of chatter on social media and different things and I think at one point it was getting to be a ‘we versus them’ type of situation, and that’s not what we’re trying to accomplish here at all,” Burch said. “I’ve had comments actually from customers, ’Well, I couldn’t find a spot so I went somewhere else.’ So, it’s not just from business owners.”

The installation of parking meters has been discussed as a method of keeping the two-hour limit in check, though nothing has been decided or voted on yet. Those steps are being held until after the public meeting.

“It’ll be interesting to see what ideas people have. Different folks have been involved in this discussion, and I think that tomorrow night will give the public and the residents and the customers and the business owners all an opportunity to talk about it,” Burch said. “I think that we really just want to make it better.”

The meeting will be hosted at Scottsville’s city hall on Nov. 8 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.