Crime Stoppers: BGPD looking for 2 burglary suspects after breaking into business

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are looking for two burglary suspects who broke into a local business.

On the morning of Oct. 22, video surveillance shows two suspects unlawfully entering a business, after breaking out the front glass with a rock.

One suspect is a white male wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a red face covering. He appears to have black hair with bangs that stop slightly above his eyes.

He was wearing grey sweatpants and grey Crocs with white ankle socks.

The other suspect was wearing an orange or tan colored hooded sweatshirt with a black face.

He had on black and red plaid colored pajama pants, red slides, and white ankle socks and wearing a black backpack.

If you know where he may be, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name. You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

