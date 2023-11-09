Drew Hudson signs NLI to play men’s volleyball at Ohio State

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren’s Drew Hudson signed the dotted line to continue his academic and athletic career on the court as a part of The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s volleyball team.

The game of volleyball has been a part of Drew’s life from the beginning.

He began his journey at the age of 13 in middle school at the club level. Over the years, these experiences have led to many hours traveling, individual and team success at all levels, and the opportunity to grow at the next level as a Buckeye.

Boys volleyball is a growing opportunity, but it isn’t a sport that is currently available around the Southcentral Kentucky area until next year. South Warren will offer boys volleyball beginning at that time.

Drew, son of Western Kentucky volleyball head coach Travis Hudson, is also active as a part of the Spartans boys basketball team.

Hudson said, “I don’t get to play volleyball at South Warren, but I get to connect with all kinds of people and I’m so excited that they were all able to be here.”

Basketball and volleyball season just so happen to fall at the exact same time, and he is forever grateful for the support in order for him to be able to play both sports ahead of his new journey.

”I mean it takes a ton of sacrifice on our part, but even more so on the part of my club, my club coaches, and my basketball coaches here,” Hudson said. “Club volleyball season and basketball season overlap for the majority of both of them, so the sacrifices that both of them make to allow me to do the other one, it’s amazing that I am able to do it.”

Hudson has one final club volleyball and basketball season ahead of him before he takes his talents to Ohio State.

“I’m looking forward to all of the pressure being off of me and just getting to enjoy this last year around teammates and friends that I’ve grown up around.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.