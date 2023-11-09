Glasgow church steps up to meet needs of more than 160 kids

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – After a week-long closure, more than 160 children are back to participating in afterschool activities at the Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County.

The club closed its doors last week following a snag in plans to move the club’s operations at the end of October. The former New Farmers National Bank along Columbia Avenue was purchased earlier this spring after the club was notified its lease would end at the Glasgow Housing Authority’s HERO Center. Plans were made to move to the building in late October.

As fate would have it, the plans were thwarted by a sprinkler system maintenance project, forcing club leaders to scramble to find a temporary brick-and-mortar location.

“I had teachers from both schools calling me,” said Patrick Gaunce, the chairperson of the Boys and Girls Club Board of Directors.

Gaunce said teachers noticed some students who are regulars at the club were struggling, failing to do their homework and other school tasks. The club works with students to complete their work each afternoon and also feeds them meals.

Crediting God’s providence, Gaunce said a lunch meeting last week revealed a local church was willing to help bridge the gaps from the club’s closure.

Mary Twyman, a member of the First United Methodist Church, joined arms with a fellow church member, Beverly Hammons, to urge their church trustees to allow the club to use their facilities. The church has a large facility adjacent to its main church, boasting a gymnasium and kitchen, among other amenities.

“There was a meeting that day, and Mary said she was going because Patrick asked her to go,” Hammons said. “I said, ‘I will go and support you, too.’”

Following a nod from the church’s trustee board, the club made preparations to begin operations from the church on Nov. 6.

Hammons, a retired teacher, and Twyman, a retired critical care nurse, have spent their lives devoted to the service of others. Acting as a bridge between their church and the Boys and Girls Club, the two are spending their afternoons helping club staff oversee nearly 165 children.

Nudging her for years, Hammons said she never responded to God’s urging her to volunteer at the club. But dire straits renewed her chance to fulfill those requests.

“I feel like when God does nudge you like that, you should do it because that’s him speaking to you,” Hammons said. “These children are worth it.”

As Christians, the two said their faith demands them to love and help others.

“It doesn’t really matter where you come from,” Twyman said. “It’s all about helping whatever their need is.”

The club’s operations are expected to move to the permanent site along Columbia Avenue in mid-December. The club’s mission will continue onward, leaders said.

“We’re teaching them that people care about you,” Gaunce said. “Sometimes there’s children that really don’t understand there’s people out there that love them just the way that they are.”

Future plans at the permanent site include expanded child care and mental health services.

With more than 20,000 square feet at their disposal, the club also plans to create a space devoted to EA Sports gaming, preschool child care, and care for children during second shift hours.

