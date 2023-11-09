Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency to fight wildfires

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Thursday as numerous wildfires have been identified across the state, with many in Eastern Kentucky.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry is coordinating response efforts and reports there are 31 active fires that are currently being worked on but that continue to spread and 36 contained fires, which are those that have containment lines stopping their spread but require some level of action.

There are also 44 fires that are labeled controlled fires, which are those that have been managed and are no longer a risk of escaping control lines.

According to Kentucky Emergency Management, drought conditions have increased threats of wildfires statewide.

Weather forecasts predict a potential for additional fires across the commonwealth.

The Governor’s executive order allows the state to activate state resources, including Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky National Guard, as needed to help protect Kentucky families and communities.

The state’s Emergency Operations Center has also been activated to Level 4.

“We are taking action to make sure that Kentucky families and communities have the resources they need,” said Beshear. “We appreciate everyone on the front lines stepping up to fight the fires, and we pray for their safety and that these fires can be put out quickly.”

The Governor also activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from grossly overpriced goods and services.

With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.

Under state law, price gougers can be held accountable.

In addition to local and state responders, the Division of Forestry and Kentucky Emergency Management has coordinated assistance from forestry teams from Idaho, Oregon and Utah.

Kentuckians should visit ready.gov/wildfires to prepare for wildfires and learn how to make a plan to stay safe.

