Logan County High School celebrates JROTC Raider Team

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County High School community came together to celebrate and honor their JROTC Raider Team. The cadets recently competed at the National Raider Challenge held at Fort Knox over a four-day period last week.

The ceremony, organized by the school, brought students, parents, and community members together to applaud the JROTC team’s remarkable achievements. The event recognized the commitment, perseverance, and teamwork displayed by Logan County’s JROTC members.

“It really makes me happy to see everybody come out and support the Raider team. It just makes me feel a whole lot better about what I’m doing,” said Devin O’Neal, Raider Commander.

Months of rigorous training prepared Logan County’s JROTC cadets for the intense competition. Over 3,000 JROTC cadets from around 368 schools across the country participated in the National Raider Challenge, with Logan County emerging as the second overall team in the nation.

The first-place overall team was Georgia Military College Preparatory School from Milledgeville, Georgia. Every member of the first-place team won a four-year scholarship to any college or university in the country of their choice.

“Our team did a fantastic job going through mental and physical challenges. They worked hard together. They came in overall second place in the nation. We were shooting for that number one spot but we fell short by 51 seconds we’re already looking forward to next year and trying to conquer that elusive number one position that we haven’t hit yet but we’re going to get there,” said Lt. Col. Mike Triplett, Senior Army Instructor.

Logan County’s Raider Team has been climbing the ranks over the past few years of competition. Last year, the team brought home third overall and many of this year’s competitors saw them as the team to beat.

“We went in just doing one event at a time, giving it everything we had. We were ecstatic about that, considering we had been climbing those rankings every year, but we know that we’re going to get first next year,” said Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Russell, Assistant JROTC Instructor

“All you hear is your team cheering just you on. You’re up there smiling; everybody’s having a great time,” said Jeffery Crisp, Executive Officer.

The success of Logan County’s JROTC team would not have been possible without the support of their instructors, families, and the entire community.

“The community really helped motivate us to do better next year. We came back, we had a big parade to go onto, and just the recognition really made it worthwhile to go to nationals and compete. My family helped me. They helped motivate me with it and keep going,” said Devin Bedwell, Varsity Team Captain.

This recognition filled the cadets with encouragement and joy knowing that their community and peers stand beside them.

“It was amazing, like, seeing all our hard work finally being paid off because JROTC doesn’t get that recognition that often, and to have an entire gym full of all your classmates and the entire school is just amazing,” said Addison Connelly, Platoon Leader.

Looking ahead to the future, the team is gearing up for next year’s competition with renewed determination and a burning desire to win that coveted first-place title. Their remarkable journey and dedication continue to be a source of inspiration to their school, community, and beyond.

