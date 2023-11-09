Monroe County woman pleads guilty in election law violation

(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Thursday that action taken by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in a guilty plea of Lisa Jackson, 36, of Mount Hermon, for election law violations related to the 2022 primary election.

After the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline received a tip regarding suspected election law violations in Monroe County, a grand jury returned a 40-count indictment charging seven Monroe and Barren County residents with election crimes.

On Thursday, Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of Facilitating Engaging Organized Criminal Syndicate (Class C felony), one count of Persistent Felony Offender Second Degree (Felony Enhancement), and 12 counts of Making or Receiving Expenditure to Vote (Class D Felony).

According to the plea documents, Jackson solicited votes for certain candidates by paying off voters.

Prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office recommended Jackson receive a sentence of 12 years in prison.

With Jackson’s plea, three of the seven indicted individuals have pleaded guilty.

The case was investigated by Attorney General Cameron’s Department of Criminal Investigations and was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Eric Finke.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Accident
KSP investigating fatal collision on KY 181 South In Elkton
It happened around the 6000 block of Louisville Road.
Multiple agencies respond to structure fire on Louisville Road
On Tuesday night, Bowling Green Police Officer Matt Davis was awarded the Silver Cross at a...
BGPD Officer Matt Davis awarded Silver Cross
Russellville police continue to investigate the armed robbery.
Russellville police arrest 2 juveniles after armed robbery at park

Latest News

Zachary Shehan
Scottsville Police arrest one in burglary investigation
A forest fire burns in Perry County, Kentucky
Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency to fight wildfires
U.S. Marshals seeking West Virginia man wanted for Kentucky murder
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
$2M bond set for mother charged with shooting to death her young sons