Monroe County woman pleads guilty in election law violation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Thursday that action taken by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in a guilty plea of Lisa Jackson, 36, of Mount Hermon, for election law violations related to the 2022 primary election.

After the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline received a tip regarding suspected election law violations in Monroe County, a grand jury returned a 40-count indictment charging seven Monroe and Barren County residents with election crimes.

On Thursday, Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of Facilitating Engaging Organized Criminal Syndicate (Class C felony), one count of Persistent Felony Offender Second Degree (Felony Enhancement), and 12 counts of Making or Receiving Expenditure to Vote (Class D Felony).

According to the plea documents, Jackson solicited votes for certain candidates by paying off voters.

Prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office recommended Jackson receive a sentence of 12 years in prison.

With Jackson’s plea, three of the seven indicted individuals have pleaded guilty.

The case was investigated by Attorney General Cameron’s Department of Criminal Investigations and was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Eric Finke.

