Organizations are distributing Thanksgiving dinners, here’s what you should know

Counties across the area are getting into the spirit of giving and making dinner for community members on Thanksgiving Day.
By Presley Allen
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Counties across the area are getting into the spirit of giving and making dinner for community members on Thanksgiving Day.

View the list below:

WARREN COUNTY

  • State Street United Methodist Church, located at 1101 State Street, will be hosting a community dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dinners will be available for both dine-in and carry-out.

EDMONSON COUNTY

  • Edmonson County Library, located at 280 Ferguson St., will also be hosting a dinner with free meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BARREN COUNTY

  • Hidden Hickory Oak at Old French Restaurant is preparing and delivering free meals at 12 p.m. Deliveries can be set up by calling 270-590-5502 and providing a name and address.

SIMPSON COUNTY

  • Franklin Elementary located at 211 S Main St., is providing drive-through and delivery meals. Registration is required ahead of time by calling or texting 270-776-5631.

