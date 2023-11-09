Organizations are distributing Thanksgiving dinners, here’s what you should know
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Counties across the area are getting into the spirit of giving and making dinner for community members on Thanksgiving Day.
View the list below:
WARREN COUNTY
- State Street United Methodist Church, located at 1101 State Street, will be hosting a community dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dinners will be available for both dine-in and carry-out.
EDMONSON COUNTY
- Edmonson County Library, located at 280 Ferguson St., will also be hosting a dinner with free meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
BARREN COUNTY
- Hidden Hickory Oak at Old French Restaurant is preparing and delivering free meals at 12 p.m. Deliveries can be set up by calling 270-590-5502 and providing a name and address.
SIMPSON COUNTY
- Franklin Elementary located at 211 S Main St., is providing drive-through and delivery meals. Registration is required ahead of time by calling or texting 270-776-5631.
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.