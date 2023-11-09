Scottsville Police arrest one in burglary investigation

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville man was charged Wednesday after Scottsville Police responded to a burglary call.

Zachary Shehan, 33, was charged with second-degree burglary.

Police responded to a home on Old East Main Street around 4:40 p.m. in reference to a person that was “unlawfully inside a home.”

Police found that the house had been damaged along with contents throughout the home as well.

Shehan told police that he had been staying inside the home.

Police found that between $15,000 and $20,000 worth of damage to the property and items were stolen.

Shehan was taken to the Allen County Detention Center where he currently remains.

