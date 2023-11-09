Showers move in tonight

Showers increase across the area tonight.

Showers linger into early Friday morning.

Weekend looking fairly sunny and comfortable for this time of year.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain showers will start to move into the area this evening and continue through the overnight before gradually dwindling by Friday morning. Cooler temperatures will be in place on Friday with highs in the upper 50s, but we should be able to manage some sunshine, especially in the afternoon.

WEEKEND: If you’re heading out for Veteran’s Day or WKU’s Homecoming on Saturday, conditions are looking beautiful! Highs will hover around 60° with more sunshine.

Showers end early Friday, then the forecast is mainly dry as we head through the weekend. (David Wolter)

Overnight lows Sunday into Monday will likely dip into the middle 30s, which is cold enough for a light frost.

LOOKING AHEAD: High temperatures will gradually rise as we head through next week. Right now, the forecast is fairly dry, but we could be looking at some rain later in the week.

