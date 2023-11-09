Showers move in tonight

By David Wolter
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Showers increase across the area tonight.
  • Showers linger into early Friday morning.
  • Weekend looking fairly sunny and comfortable for this time of year.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain showers will start to move into the area this evening and continue through the overnight before gradually dwindling by Friday morning. Cooler temperatures will be in place on Friday with highs in the upper 50s, but we should be able to manage some sunshine, especially in the afternoon.

WEEKEND: If you’re heading out for Veteran’s Day or WKU’s Homecoming on Saturday, conditions are looking beautiful! Highs will hover around 60° with more sunshine.

Showers end early Friday, then the forecast is mainly dry as we head through the weekend.
Showers end early Friday, then the forecast is mainly dry as we head through the weekend.(David Wolter)

Overnight lows Sunday into Monday will likely dip into the middle 30s, which is cold enough for a light frost.

LOOKING AHEAD: High temperatures will gradually rise as we head through next week. Right now, the forecast is fairly dry, but we could be looking at some rain later in the week.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Accident
KSP investigating fatal collision on KY 181 South In Elkton
It happened around the 6000 block of Louisville Road.
Multiple agencies respond to structure fire on Louisville Road
On Tuesday night, Bowling Green Police Officer Matt Davis was awarded the Silver Cross at a...
BGPD Officer Matt Davis awarded Silver Cross
Russellville police continue to investigate the armed robbery.
Russellville police arrest 2 juveniles after armed robbery at park

Latest News

Keep the rain gear handy
Widespread rain to arrive Thursday night
Keep the rain gear handy
Widespread rain to arrive Thursday night
A cold front will bring some rain and cooler weather as we look ahead over the next few days.
Some showers ahead
Our official high in Bowling Green was 83 which broke the record from a few years back.
Cold Front Coming Thursday