Simpson County Schools revamps athletic facilities on school campuses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Simpson County Schools is wrapping up a construction project that made improvements to the high school and elementary school athletic facilities.

RBS Design Group Architecture added a new synthetic turf to both the football and soccer fields, with the soccer field also including new portable dugouts.

The new track has a rubberized surface, complete with 8 lanes, and will allow for the schools to host track and field events on-site.

There are also six new tennis courts, with freshly painted striped lines and state-of-the-art LED lighting.

Aside from athletic facilities, a new 9000-square-foot auditorium is underway and expected to seat over 700 people.

The facility will provide more space for general assemblies and be used for student performances.

MORE DETAILS: Simpson County Schools given $4.1 million grant to update facility

This is one of many improvements being made on the campuses. Simpson County Schools is also upgrading its career and tech facility that was built in the 1970s.

The facility is expected to be completed by January 2025.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.