South Carolina, Vandy set as UK’s permanent baseball opponents beginning in 2025

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The SEC on Thursday announced that beginning in 2025, when Texas and Oklahoma enter the league, Kentucky baseball will face South Carolina and Vanderbilt each season.

Each SEC team will face two permanent opponents, along with eight rotating foes, for a total of 30 conference games.

The league also announced there will no longer be two divisions -- standings will be kept in a single-division format.

SEC Baseball Permanent Opponents

Alabama: Auburn, Tennessee

Arkansas: Ole Miss, Missouri

Auburn: Alabama, Georgia

Florida: Georgia, South Carolina

Georgia: Florida, Auburn

Kentucky: South Carolina, Vanderbilt

LSU: Mississippi State, Texas A&M

Ole Miss: Mississippi State, Arkansas

Mississippi State: Ole Miss, LSU

Missouri: Oklahoma, Arkansas

Oklahoma: Missouri, Texas

South Carolina: Kentucky, Florida

Tennessee: Vanderbilt, Alabama

Texas: Texas A&M, Oklahoma

Texas A&M: Texas, LSU

Vanderbilt: Tennessee, Kentucky

