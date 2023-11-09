Three Barren County Trojans signed their NLI to continue their athletic careers to the next level

Glasgow, Ky. (WBKO) - Three Barren County Trojans signed across the dotted line to continue their academic and athletic careers at the division one level, on Thursday morning.

Jameson Corbin signed his to play golf at Eastern Kentucky University. Chesney McPherson signed hers to run track and cross country at the University of Kentucky. And Katie Murphy signed hers to play softball at Western Kentucky University.

Corbin says this past summer was a huge few months for him because that’s when he was able to show off his talent and catch a few eyes to look his way. Once he took his visit to EKU, he knew that’s where he wanted to be.

“I talked to them for a while and I officially took my visit to them and I really like Richmond, great place, great campus great people, couldn’t imagine myself going anywhere else”

In a deep region with a lot of great golfers around the area, Corbin shined a little light on himself after a few top five finishes in multiple outings.

“Some would say this has been a breakout year for me, for sure,” Corbin said. “At the lowest times, I knew I just had to keep grinding. I had to try and keep getting better each and every day and sure enough the results started pouring in whenever I just started to grind a little bit more.”

Chesney McPherson is no stranger to having a light shine on her. McPherson finished the 2023 track season as the 4th region Girls Track Athlete of the Year and winning her second straight 3A Region 2 Individual Championship.

McPherson first got the attention of the program when she participated in the state championships that were held at UK”s campus and her performance there caught the eye of distance and cross country coach Hakon DeVries.

“It was just perfect, I felt at peace there. The girls on the team, they just work, I just really connected with them,” McPherson said. “The coaching staff, the state of the art facility, and when I went to do the media pics it was just perfect when I put on the Kentucky jersey, it was just meant to be and I felt at home.”

McPherson plans on running the 1500m, the 3000m and the 5000m events.

And then it was the do-it-all athlete Katie Murphy who chose to stay near home and become a part of the Hilltopper softball program. Murphy has grown up her whole life watching WKU Athletics and has dreamed about playing on that field.

“I’ve grown up watching western games whether it was softball, basketball, whatever. Being able to realize that I’m going to be out there playing on that field, and being around the amazing coaches coach (Amy) Tudor, coach (Kayla) Bixel, the players they’ve been so welcoming, they’re like a second family already and I just can’t wait.”

Murphy tore her ACL over the summer playing basketball but fully expects to be ready for the upcoming softball season. Murphy led the Trojanette Softball team to a 29-3 record and a 15th District championship while batting a .544 with 6 home runs, 55 RBI’s and 24 stolen bases.

“We’re trying to get as far as we can, we obviously want to remain district champs this year as always and hopefully get as far as we can in region. I think we have a really great chance of going really far in the region and I just hope for the best for us.”

Corbin, McPherson, and Murphy still have their respective senior years to finish up but they will all be continuing their athletic careers to the next level next fall.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.