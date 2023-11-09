City of Bowling Green to host Veterans Day parade this weekend

For additional information on the Veterans Parade, you can go to the Bowling Green city website, here: https://www.bgky.org/events.
By Davis Wells
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The city of Bowling Green plans to have its annual Veterans Parade this weekend. The parade will include veterans, emergency and military vehicles, antique cars, community organizations, and local churches.

Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Director, Brent Belcher, says the parade can provide a sense of healing for those who served, as well as loved ones who have been affected.

“It’s a great way to recognize our veterans,” Belcher said. “It can be a touching emotional thing because there are a lot of family members that sacrificed.”

The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, and will last until 11 a.m. There will be a few traffic impacts near the parade route that will start as early as 6 a.m. that day.

The parade route can be found below.

BG Parade Route
BG Parade Route(Bowling Green Public Works)

Glasgow church steps up to meet needs of more than 160 kids
