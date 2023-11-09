Waller calls school board election a ‘full circle’ moment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After Tuesday’s election, Bowling Green High School alum Cierra Waller is officially an elected member of the Bowling Green Independent School Board.

“Getting to see faculty that taught me, having them reach out to me and telling me thank you for my service. They were the ones who poured into me and a large part of the reason why I’m standing here today,” Waller said. “It’s just a great full circle to be back here and at the capacity where now I can serve our community, our schools, administrators, our teachers, and students in a way that was done for me.”

Waller has been serving as interim member of the Bowling Green Independent School board, having been appointed the position in a 4-0 vote earlier this year.

“When I was appointed in January, I really was that board member, even though I was appointed,” Waller said. “The work responsibilities and the expectations will remain the same. The only difference will be I’ll be an elected position in the board and not just an appointed.”

Waller says she’s eager to continue helping the Bowling Green Independent Schools’ community and student body.

“My first big move is, of course, to continue to educate myself, keeping up with my training hours that we’re required to do. I’m excited to continue to work with our community,” Waller said. “I think the assessment results coming out in our performance, it’s a good opportunity to find ways to reach out to our parents and families at large, to see what areas we need to work on, how we can explain different things.”

For any BGIS alumni who may also want to join the board one day, Waller says they’re more than welcome.

“Someday, I want to have our current students in this role, caring about education, and making sure that we’re continuing to advocate for success here in our community,” Waller said. “If you have questions, if you’re excited about this work, if you love education like I do, please seek me out. I’m happy to share any expertise or any thoughts suggestions and advice.”

As far as what’s next, Waller says she’s gearing up for next year’s campaign

