Widespread rain to arrive Thursday night

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw a few sprinkles this morning across the region before a cold front passes throughout the region today. Temperatures will be much cooler today with highs only topping out in the upper 60s.

Showers will exit as we head into Friday

Better chances will begin later this evening and run through the overnight hours before gradually dwindling by Friday morning. Cooler temperatures will be in place by Friday with highs in the upper 50s. If you’re heading out for Veteran’s Day or WKU’s Homecoming on Saturday, conditions are looking beautiful! Highs will hover around 60° with lots of sunshine. Overnight lows Sunday into Monday will likely dip near freezing, enough for some of us to see another round of frost. High temperatures will gradually rise as we head into the beginning of next week. Warmer-than-average temperatures are expected as we head into the next two weeks along with wetter-than-normal conditions across the region.

