Hilltopper Basketball takes first loss of the season to Wichita State

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball fell short on the road against Wichita State on Thursday at Charles Koch Arena, 71-61. The Hilltoppers drop to 1-1 following the loss.

Despite a strong team effort, the Hilltoppers struggled to find their stroke from the field and from 3-point range, charting a 30% field goal percentage to Wichita State’s 48% and finishing 0-21 from range. WKU out rebounded the Shockers with a total of 49 boards while capitalizing on 15 second-chance points to Wichita’s nine.

The Tops also recorded 11 steals and 18 points off turnovers, while forcing a total of 19 turnovers for the game.

The 0-21 mark from three marks the end of a 1,335 game streak that saw the Hilltoppers connect on a 3PT FG in every game.

Don McHenry led the team in scoring with 12 points while tallying five rebounds. Rodney Howard finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Tyrone Marshall Jr. tied for a team high in rebounds with eight, while totaling seven points, three steals, two blocks and one assist.

Hilltopper Basketball returns to action on the road next week facing Murray State on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Tipoff from CFSB Center in Murray, Ky. is slated for 7 p.m. CT.

