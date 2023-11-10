Human remains found in Bugtussle area of Monroe County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Kentucky State Police, human remains were found in the Bugtussle area of Monroe County Wednesday.

Chief Deputy Lucas Geralds has confirmed a human skull was found Wed. Nov 8 on Blankenship Road in the Bugtussle area.

According to Geralds, the skull was found close to 4-hundred yards from the home of Katie Mae Cawthorn, who has been missing since 2019.

“We have recovered what we believe to be human remains in Monroe County and are awaiting verification and potential identification,” said Jonathan Houk, Kentucky State Police Post 15 Public Affairs Officer.

Police say the skull will be sent off to a forensic lab for DNA testing, which they say will take several months.

This is a developing story.

