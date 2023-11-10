KSP investigates fatal wreck in Simpson County

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville man was killed after being injured in a wreck on Nov. 2.

Kentucky State Police confirmed that Isaac Shields, 21, of Scottsville, died of his injuries while at a Nashville hospital after a wreck at the intersection of KY 1008 and KY 1171 in Simpson County.

KSP responded to the intersection at 11:39 a.m. that day to investigate a two vehicle wreck.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Bailee Deweese, 18, of Franklin, was driving a Ford SUV and was at a stop sign on KY 1171.

Thaddeus Johnson, 40, of Bowling Green was driving a 2016 Freightliner commercial vehicle east on KY 1008 when police said Deweese turned onto eastbound KY 1008 in front of Johnson’s vehicle.

Police said that Johnson was unable to avoid the collision and hit the Ford SUV.

Deweese was taken to the Medical Center at Franklin by Simpson County EMS.

Dewesse’s passengers included Shields, Alexandria West, 19, of Scottsville and a 2-year-old child were taken to a hospital in Nashville.

The condition of Deweese, West and the child have not been released.

The investigation continues and is being led by Trooper Michael Wathen.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
$2M bond set for mother charged with shooting to death her young sons
A forest fire burns in Perry County, Kentucky
Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency to fight wildfires
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Mother charged in double shooting that killed her 2 children
U.S. Marshals seeking West Virginia man wanted for Kentucky murder

Latest News

WKU’s ‘Big Red, White and Blue’ Homecoming 2023 offers events for the entire family
Emails show some staff members at a juvenile detention facility knew of inappropriate conduct...
Emails contradict Kentucky agency’s claims about alleged sexual misconduct involving officer, minors
The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, and will last until 11 a.m.
Bowling Green Veterans Day Parade this Saturday
Our investigative team dives into Kentucky's laws regarding motorcycles.
Why aren't all Kentucky motorcyclists required to wear helmets?