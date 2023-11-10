KSP investigates fatal wreck in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville man was killed after being injured in a wreck on Nov. 2.

Kentucky State Police confirmed that Isaac Shields, 21, of Scottsville, died of his injuries while at a Nashville hospital after a wreck at the intersection of KY 1008 and KY 1171 in Simpson County.

KSP responded to the intersection at 11:39 a.m. that day to investigate a two vehicle wreck.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Bailee Deweese, 18, of Franklin, was driving a Ford SUV and was at a stop sign on KY 1171.

Thaddeus Johnson, 40, of Bowling Green was driving a 2016 Freightliner commercial vehicle east on KY 1008 when police said Deweese turned onto eastbound KY 1008 in front of Johnson’s vehicle.

Police said that Johnson was unable to avoid the collision and hit the Ford SUV.

Deweese was taken to the Medical Center at Franklin by Simpson County EMS.

Dewesse’s passengers included Shields, Alexandria West, 19, of Scottsville and a 2-year-old child were taken to a hospital in Nashville.

The condition of Deweese, West and the child have not been released.

The investigation continues and is being led by Trooper Michael Wathen.

