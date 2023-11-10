Local ministry group helps homeless amid encampments being demolished

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Homeless encampments in the Bowling Green area have been getting removed by property owners. They have given those who reside at the locations two weeks to pack up all of their belongings and leave.

A member of the homeless community, Timothy Hayes says that homeless people are just like people who aren’t homeless.

“There’s not a bit of difference,” Hayes said. “They think that because they have cars, they have jobs, they have homes you’re better than we are.”

Hayes was told the morning of Nov. 11 that he and others in the encampment were being evicted.

“They did not have any place for us to go,” Hayes said. “They didn’t give us really any options and it wasn’t their place to do that I understand. It’s not your place to give us options but this is going to be up to us and there are not a whole lot of places we can legally be in Bowling Green.”

Robert Jones is a part of the homeless community as well and was recently displaced from his encampment.

He is the proud owner of a service animal, but local homeless shelters have refused to allow him to use their facilities, as they will not allow him to bring his companion.

“When you have to pack a life up in a matter of moments, a lot of stuff is left behind,” Jones said. “Having a service dog, I didn’t have a plan. They don’t allow pets, is the way they put it, and it’s not a pet, it’s a service animal. This is a dog that identifies (as a service animal) and saves my life.”

Amid the situation, a local group called Do Not Forget Me Ministries is being formed, to help homeless individuals like Jones and Hayes, who feel they have nowhere to go. They are actively looking for donations and helping hands for the cause.

The ministry’s mission, is based on a bible passage, Isaiah 61, verse 1: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor.”

Co-founder Kris York says the group strives to help the homeless community and is reaching out to the community for help.

“All we really want to do is just like reach out to the community to ask you guys what we can do to come together as a community to help these people that need help,” York said. “These are all children of God that just really need and we want to be able to help them. We want to be able to provide them with things in order for them to be able to transition and have places to go or do things for themselves.”

Co-founder Clint Young says that a helping hand does not necessarily have to be given through funds.

“Instead of having your yard sale or throwing things away, there are people that could really use stuff,” Young said. “So, I think that we can better our community without spending a dollar. If we could just take what we’ve been blessed with and then bless somebody else with it when they need it.”

The ministry is currently taking donations, stating their immediate needs include blankets, sleeping bags, tents, water, power converters, and tarps.

They also mentioned that a long-term need would eventually be a place for a homeless shelter.

To donate to the cause or for more information, email DoNotForgetMe61@gmail.com

