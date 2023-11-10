Nice Weekend Ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is a little chilly tonight, but the forecast is dry. If you’re heading out for Veteran’s Day or WKU’s Homecoming on Saturday, the weather looks fantastic. Highs will be in the lower 60s with more sunshine. Sunday should be just as nice.

The forecast is nearly perfect as the Hilltoppers take on New Mexico State on Saturday (David Wolter)

Temperatures gradually warm up next week. Expect highs in the middle and upper 60s. We may see some rain showers later in the week.

