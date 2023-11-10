BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conditions are wet for our entire viewing area this morning.

We’ll see widespread light rain through the next few hours, then it clears out by 9am.

Showers move out this morning!

Cooler temperatures will be in place on Friday with highs in the upper 50s, but we should be able to manage some sunshine, especially in the afternoon.

If you’re heading out for Veteran’s Day or WKU’s Homecoming on Saturday, conditions are looking beautiful! Highs will hover around 60° with more sunshine.

Temperatures gradually warm up as a high pressure system builds in next week. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s by the mid-week!

