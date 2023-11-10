Tips on how to prepare your vehicle for winter weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Having your car ready for any sort of winter weather is important, especially when temperatures start to drop with snow and ice becoming part of the forecast.
Here is a list to help you get ready:
Vehicle Maintenance:
- Tires properly filled, with adequate tread (you can place a quarter or penny in the groove of a tire, with the head facing down; if the head or face is covered, you are safe; if you can see the entire head, it is time to change your tires)
- Washer fluid refilled
- Oil levels are appropriate
- Turn signals and headlights are operational, including hazards
- Windshield wipers don’t cause streaks when used
Items to keep in the car:
- First aid kit
- Jumper cables
- Phone charger (even a battery pack to charge your devices)
- Ice scraper
- Warm blanket
- Hats, gloves, and scarves
- Flashlight
- Emergency flares
- Window breaker (escape tool)
Helpful tips:
- Kitty litter or sand - can be used if your vehicle is stuck on ice to provide some traction
- Floor mats - can also be used if your vehicle is stuck
You can find additional information on AAA’s website, here.
