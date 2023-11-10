Tips on how to prepare your vehicle for winter weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Having your car ready for any sort of winter weather is important, especially when temperatures start to drop with snow and ice becoming part of the forecast.

Here is a list to help you get ready:

Vehicle Maintenance:

Tires properly filled, with adequate tread (you can place a quarter or penny in the groove of a tire, with the head facing down; if the head or face is covered, you are safe; if you can see the entire head, it is time to change your tires)

Washer fluid refilled

Oil levels are appropriate

Turn signals and headlights are operational, including hazards

Windshield wipers don’t cause streaks when used

Items to keep in the car:

First aid kit

Jumper cables

Phone charger (even a battery pack to charge your devices)

Ice scraper

Warm blanket

Hats, gloves, and scarves

Flashlight

Emergency flares

Window breaker (escape tool)

Helpful tips:

Kitty litter or sand - can be used if your vehicle is stuck on ice to provide some traction

Floor mats - can also be used if your vehicle is stuck

