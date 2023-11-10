Tips on how to prepare your vehicle for winter weather

Winter weather
Winter weather(Caltrans District 7 | MGN)
By Davis Wells
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Having your car ready for any sort of winter weather is important, especially when temperatures start to drop with snow and ice becoming part of the forecast.

Here is a list to help you get ready:

Vehicle Maintenance:

  • Tires properly filled, with adequate tread (you can place a quarter or penny in the groove of a tire, with the head facing down; if the head or face is covered, you are safe; if you can see the entire head, it is time to change your tires)
  • Washer fluid refilled
  • Oil levels are appropriate
  • Turn signals and headlights are operational, including hazards
  • Windshield wipers don’t cause streaks when used

Items to keep in the car:

  • First aid kit
  • Jumper cables
  • Phone charger (even a battery pack to charge your devices)
  • Ice scraper
  • Warm blanket
  • Hats, gloves, and scarves
  • Flashlight
  • Emergency flares
  • Window breaker (escape tool)

Helpful tips:

  • Kitty litter or sand - can be used if your vehicle is stuck on ice to provide some traction
  • Floor mats - can also be used if your vehicle is stuck

You can find additional information on AAA’s website, here.

