WKU breaks ground on Hilltopper Fieldhouse and Press Box

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Western Kentucky University and WKU Athletics celebrated the groundbreaking of the Hilltopper Fieldhouse and the new football press box.

The 120,000 square-foot Hilltopper Fieldhouse will be home to the WKU Forensics and Esports programs, as well as provide practice and training space for the Big Red Marching Band and Hilltopper Athletics.

The facility will be built on the land that currently is home to the football practice field, in between Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium and Nick Denes Field.

WKU President, Dr. Timothy Caboni says the facility will serve as a hub of innovation and collaboration.

“It will be a place in which dreams are realized, skills are honed, and competitive passions are ignited,” Dr. Caboni said. “Beyond its functional enhancements to these programs, this building represents our dedication to a sense of community and togetherness, providing a place for our students to form friendships and celebrate victories.”

The 15,300 square-foot press box will serve as a home for media coverage of Hilltopper Football games. The press box will house the television broadcast, radio booths, coaches’ booths, working press, and game operations.

Dr. Caboni says the new press box was a much-needed upgrade and will provide a new experience for the media.

“Our current press facilities are beyond their useful life, and replacing them with a new press box, situated atop the Harbaugh Club, will provide the amenities that members of the media experience at other stadiums and will demonstrate the brand of Hilltopper hospitality we strive to offer all our guests,” Dr. Caboni said.

According to WKU Director of Athletics Todd Stewart, the institution has invested close to $15 million into its facilities with nearly $60 million in total upgrades, improvements, and additions.

“We have invested more into student-athlete specific areas over the last five years than ever before, greatly enhancing the areas of sports medicine, mental health, strength/conditioning, nutrition, academic advising, career development, NIL, and cost of attendance,” Stewart said.

Construction on the Hilltopper Fieldhouse is expected to begin later this year with project completion late in 2025. The press box construction will begin in December and is expected to be ready in 2024.

