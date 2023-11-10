WKU honors veterans at wreath-laying ceremony

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky University ROTC program hosted its annual Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony Friday morning at the Downing Student Union.

“We gather today to honor the heroes who answered the call to defend our freedom,” WKU President Timothy C. Caboni said. “This year, today’s ceremony is part of a special ‘Big Red, White and Blue’ Homecoming weekend on the Hill as we observe Veterans Day; celebrate the rich history and esteemed reputation of WKU’s ROTC program; and honor all veterans and WKU ROTC alumni.”

Those in attendance included WKU faculty and staff, WKU ROTC staff and students, area veterans and WKU ROTC alumni who returned to campus for Homecoming.

“As Hilltoppers and Americans, we owe a debt of gratitude to our veterans - from the founding of our nation to the heroes of World War I; the Greatest Generation of World War II; the veterans of Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War and the War on Terror; and those still serving – including those in attendance today,” Caboni said. “We owe a debt of gratitude to the husbands, wives, sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, families and friends of our servicemen and women. Thank you for the support you have provided and for the personal, deep sacrifices you have made.”

Caboni thanked all members of the U.S. armed forces and the current WKU ROTC cadet corps.

He encouraged those in attendance to spend some time in reflection and remembrance at the Guthrie Bell Tower.

“As you look upon the images of those who served in order for us to live freely, remember every individual who has fought and continues to fight for our freedom and for our nation,” Caboni said. “We are grateful for their selflessness, for their boldness and for their valor. May we never forget, and may we always honor them for their service and for their sacrifice.”

Following the Veterans Day ceremony, the WKU ROTC program hosted its Hall of Fame induction and a ribbon cutting for the Department of Military Science and Leadership’s new office suite on the second floor of Diddle Arena.

The 2023 ROTC Hall of Fame Inductee is LTC John N. Vititoe.

For information, contact WKU ROTC at 270-745-4293.

