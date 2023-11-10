WKU’s ‘Big Red, White and Blue’ Homecoming 2023 offers events for the entire family

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Make plans to attend the 2023 “BIG RED, White and Blue” WKU Homecoming, featuring new events and celebrations for fans of all ages to enjoy.

New for this year is a family-friendly focus in Downtown Bowling Green.

The week of festivities will conclude on Saturday when the Hilltoppers take on Conference USA rival New Mexico State.

“We are so excited to invite people back to the Hill for Homecoming 2023,” said Zach Marcum, Assistant Director of Alumni Engagement. “WKU has a rich history and reputation as a military-friendly institution. With Homecoming falling on Veterans Day, we felt it necessary that our theme and our programs reflect our appreciation for those who serve.”

Marcum shared that several changes are in the works for Homecoming 2023.

“Homecoming is, and has always been, more than a football game,” he said. “Our annual parade, which will begin a bit later than usual at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, is something the local community always anticipates. This year we will further celebrate the Bowling Green community on Friday with a bit of a twist.”

Prior to the parade, from 4-6 p.m., WKU invites community members to join in at Fountain Square Park for Big Red’s Roar.

“You can enjoy a great show from our DJ and check out the surrounding shops, restaurants, bars and other establishments,” Marcum shared. “At 5:30 p.m., turn your attention up to College Street and watch the parade roll through.”

Marcum noted that the WKU Homecoming parade route has shifted. It will begin at the steps of Cherry Hall.

The route for the WKU homecoming parade has changed this year. (Karen Foley | Downtown BGKY)

From there, participants and floats will make their way straight down College Street toward Fountain Square Park.

Immediately following the parade, everyone is invited to gather at the stage set up to the left of the Capitol Arts Center for the Big Red’s Roar Pep Rally.

The program will feature WKU Football Head Coach Tyson Helton, the WKU Football team, the Big Red Marching Band, WKU Cheer, WKU Dance-Topperettes and a special appearance by Big Red.

“There is no WKU without Bowling Green, and we chose to rework our Friday events to celebrate that,” Marcum said. “We’ve partnered with our downtown businesses, city officials and the Fountain Row Entertainment District to offer a totally new and engaging experience that unites our two communities.”

Homecoming Day on Nov. 11 will feature numerous reunions of organizations, Greek groups, athletic teams, academic programs and more. With the football game kicking off at 2:30 p.m., Tailgate & Celebrate will begin at Noon.

The complete 2023 Homecoming schedule of events can be found at alumni.wku.edu/homecoming. Make your travel plans today. Visit our preferred lodging partners’ site to access WKU rates at local hotels. Also, be sure to enjoy Bowling Green during your visit by checking out visitbgky.com and bgkydowntown.org.

