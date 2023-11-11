Beautiful conditions for Veteran’s Day and WKU’s homecoming

By Dana Money
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a chilly start in the 30s and 40s across the WBKO viewing area, we’ll see plentiful sunshine and highs right around 60° for your Saturday.

Great Conditions!
Great Conditions!(WBKO)

If you’re heading out to the WKU homecoming game later this afternoon, expect temperatures at 60° and sunny skies. Breezes will remain calm throughout this afternoon.

Lots of Sunshine
Lots of Sunshine(WBKO)

As we dip into this evening, we’ll cool back into the 40s. If you have any evening plans, a jacket may be your best friend. Looking later into the week, we’ll stay right around normal for this time of year before temperatures gradually start to rise heading into late next week. Shower chances are also on the rise as we look farther into next week. Many areas in our region are in desperate need of that rainfall as they’ve fallen into drought conditions and will need a few good rains to return to normal. Thank you to all who have served, Happy Veteran’s Day.

