BGPD looking for burglary suspects who broke into a business
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police searching for two men who broke into a business.
In a Facebook post, the video shows two individuals breaking into a store and then leaving with a black tote.
Police are asking for help in identifying the individuals and the alleged SUV they left in.
If you recognize this SUV or the two men, call 270-393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-2583.
