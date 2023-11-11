BGPD looking for burglary suspects who broke into a business

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police searching for two men who broke into a business.

In a Facebook post, the video shows two individuals breaking into a store and then leaving with a black tote.

We are investigating a burglary and would like your help in identifying these two men. In a different post, we will show a vehicle we believe they are using. If you recognize them or the SUV, call 270-393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-2583. Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Friday, November 10, 2023

Police are asking for help in identifying the individuals and the alleged SUV they left in.

If you recognize this SUV or the two men, call 270-393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-2583.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.