Football Friday Night 11-10-23: Playoffs Round 2

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Playoff action in high school football gets more intense every week as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day have all the highlights from round two.

Bowling Green dominates Graves County 51-3.

FINAL

Graves County 3

Bowling Green 51

Red Devils beat the Spartans 53-22

FINAL

South Warren 22

Owensboro 53

Franklin-Simpson falls in a heartbreaker 23-22 against Union County.

FINAL

Franklin-Simpson 22

Union County 23

Raiders beat the Scotties 28-21

FINAL

Glasgow 21

Hart County 28

Warren East falls to Paducah Tilghman 56-7.

FINAL

Warren East 7

Paducah Tilghman 56

Eagles beat the Falcons 57-14

FINAL

Monroe County 14

Lexington Christian 57

Play of the Week

Wick Dotson pick-six.

