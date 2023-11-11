Football Friday Night 11-10-23: Playoffs Round 2

WBKO's Football Friday Night
WBKO's Football Friday Night(WBKO)
By Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Playoff action in high school football gets more intense every week as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day have all the highlights from round two.

Bowling Green dominates Graves County 51-3.

FINAL

Graves County 3

Bowling Green 51

Red Devils beat the Spartans 53-22

FINAL

South Warren 22

Owensboro 53

Franklin-Simpson falls in a heartbreaker 23-22 against Union County.

FINAL

Franklin-Simpson 22

Union County 23

Raiders beat the Scotties 28-21

FINAL

Glasgow 21

Hart County 28

Warren East falls to Paducah Tilghman 56-7.

FINAL

Warren East 7

Paducah Tilghman 56

Eagles beat the Falcons 57-14

FINAL

Monroe County 14

Lexington Christian 57

Scores

FFN Week 13: Scores

Play of the Week

Wick Dotson pick-six.

Monroe County woman pleads guilty in election law violation

