Football Friday Night 11-10-23: Playoffs Round 2
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Playoff action in high school football gets more intense every week as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day have all the highlights from round two.
FINAL
Graves County 3
Bowling Green 51
FINAL
South Warren 22
Owensboro 53
FINAL
Franklin-Simpson 22
Union County 23
FINAL
Glasgow 21
Hart County 28
FINAL
Warren East 7
Paducah Tilghman 56
FINAL
Monroe County 14
Lexington Christian 57
Scores
