Kentucky State Police looking for missing man from Louisville area

On Thursday November 09, 2023 Kentucky State Police Post 5 had a family member call to report that she had not had contact with George Christopher Myers for several months.(KSP)
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg is seeking assistance locating a missing person from the Louisville area.

On Thursday November 09, 2023 Kentucky State Police Post 5 had a family member call to report that she had not had contact with George Christopher Myers for several months. Myers is a 52 year old male who is listed as 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. Myers has brown eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Myers they are asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 5 at 502-532-6363 or contact their local law enforcement agency.

