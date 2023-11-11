Warren Elementary students visit National Corvette Museum for field trip

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, second graders from Warren Elementary spent the day visiting the National Corvette Museum.

“I love being here at the Corvette Museum. This is my second time here,” said Warren Elementary second grader, Maddox Garns.

“I think what’s cool about the Corvette is the name,” said Warren Elementary second grader, Maria Vasquez.

Garns and Vasquez were just two of the nearly 100 Warren Elementary second graders who were on the trip.

The trip was part of a surprise that all the students at Warren Elementary received last month during a morning assembly at their school. It is a free trip for the students and funded by the museum’s Fund a Field Trip program.

“It’s just so great to be here and just seeing all the kids smile and enjoying themselves,” said Warren Elementary Principal, Marlow Hazard.

The second graders spent the day touring the museum, writing thank you notes, visiting the education center, and learning all they could about the cars through four different 30-minute rotations.

The program has been in existence for several years, but only recently has seen local school groups come through.

“We really want to start connecting more with our local community, and especially those kids who may not have opportunities to go out and do things like this all the time are in their personal families or even within their schools,” said NCM Development Coordinator, Lexi Stewart.

She added that the goal of the day was to educate and inspire the next generation.

“This program really helps us make that impact on our younger folks,” Stewart said. “Those are the next designers, the next engineers, the next everything from a salesman to the next staff of the National Corvette Museum itself.”

If you would like to donate to the Fund a Field Trip program, visit corvettemuseum.org.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.