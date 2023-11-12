Bowling Green celebrates Veterans Day with parade and flag raising ceremony

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green celebrated Veterans Day bright and early with a parade and flag raising ceremony.

The parade included local veteran groups, as well as various businesses and organizations wanting to show support and bring the community together to honor their heroes.

“We’re talking about a lot of partners that come together to do this,” said Director of BG Parks and Rec Brent Belcher. “When you see the parade, when you see the lines of people watching this parade, you can see the impact that this has on the community. It makes for a very special day.”

Veterans Day is cherished in the Bowling Green community. With nearly 3,000 veterans in the city, there are plenty of people to thank for their service.

Veterans Day is different for all. For some it means celebration. For some it means remembrance.

“It’s a special day. For some it’s a lot of smiling and interactions and saluting and celebrating our veterans,” said Belcher. “It’s an emotional day for some because they may be celebrating their loved ones that may not be with us. Those things come together to do something that is very unique.”

In honor of Veterans Day, local students were invited to participate in an essay contest explaining why they loved living in America. W.R. McNeill Elementary had two fifth graders win the contest, Maci Miller and Felix Blackerby.

Miller and Blackerby were asked to read their essays to a group of veterans during the flag raising ceremony.

“What does living in America mean? It means fighting for freedom. We are all here today, united as one in this country called the USA because of those who served, fought, and died for this country,” Balckerby said. “I love this country and if you think having freedom and rights are important you should too. I just want to say thank you to every retired or still fighting veteran. You fought for our country, for every child adult and elder.”

