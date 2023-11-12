Cold overnight into Sunday

More sun expected for Sunday
By Davis Wells
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a sunny Saturday, we have another day filled with sun for Sunday expected.

Saturday night: Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s with mainly clear skies.

Sunday: Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-60s with light winds. If you have any yard work that may still be on your to-do list, tomorrow would be an excellent day to do so!

Sunday planner
Sunday planner(WBKO)

Sunday night: Temperatures will cool down again into the mid-30s with clear skies.

Later in the week: Chances for rain increase by Wednesday through Saturday as a cold front will push into our area bringing scattered rain showers. Rainfall amounts as of now appear to be rather light (about a quarter inch of rain) but will be beneficial for those that are still within drought conditions.

