Nice, comfy days ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After our record-breaking day of 83° this past Wednesday, temperatures have stayed consistent in the near-normal region for this time of year. We’ll continue that streak through most of this week with highs in the 60s! Dry conditions will also remain through most of our early week, before a couple of small rain chances arrive into parts of Thursday and Friday.

The rain chances into Thursday and Friday will come from a cold front system that will set up to the west of our region and move through later this week. Rain totals from these rain chances are not looking too great at this time. Many eastern regions in our viewing area are slipping deeper into drought conditions due to the lack of rain over the last few months. Here in Bowling Green, we’re over five inches short for the year as of now.

Over half of our viewing area is under some kind of drought as of right now, and it will take a few decent precipitation events to reverse them. Forest fire season is currently ongoing until December 15th. Take extra precaution, especially if you are in an area with persistent drought conditions. Follow all local instructions when under a burn ban!

