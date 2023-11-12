Univ. of Idaho to hold vigil honoring students slain on Monday

Vigil will commemorate the day the students were murdered in their off-campus home.
University of Idaho to hold vigil on Monday, November 13 to honor slain students.
University of Idaho to hold vigil on Monday, November 13 to honor slain students.(CNN)
By Gina Jameson
Updated: 14 hours ago
Moscow, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The University of Idaho is set to host a vigil on Monday, which will be the one-year anniversary of the murder of four UI students at their off-campus home on King Road in Moscow.

According to Idaho Education News, students from three of the Greek chapters that are associated with the victims will speak, as well as Tanner McLain, who is president of the Associated Student of the University of Idaho. Alumni of the UI, and all Idahoans are encouraged to turn their porch lights on between 6pm and 7pm on Monday evening to show their support.

University of Idaho Spokesperson Jodie Walker says that along with the vigil, students and alumni have created the Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial and have already raised over $200,000. Walker also said that students from the College of Art and Architecture will be drafting a design plan based on suggestions received from the community as part of a class project this semester.

On November 13, 2022, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were slain in their off-campus home in a brutal attack. Police arrested Bryan Kohberger, a doctoral student at Washington State University, 47 days after the murders.

Kohberger’s trial is currently on hold, as the presiding judge recently ordered the prosecution to provide to the court more information about their DNA evidence.

