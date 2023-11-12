WKU hosts Homecoming Football Game tailgate on South Lawn

The WKU Homecoming Football game kicked at 2:30 Saturday afternoon and was preceded by the...
The WKU Homecoming Football game kicked at 2:30 Saturday afternoon and was preceded by the Homecoming Tailgate.(Mason Fletcher)
By Mason Fletcher
Nov. 11, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky University’s Homecoming Football game kicked off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon and was preceded by the Homecoming Tailgate.

The tailgate took place on South Lawn on WKU’s campus, which was packed with WKU organizations who set up tents before the big game.

For students, this opportunity is more common, but the Homecoming Tailgate serves as a great way for WKU alumni to reconnect with college friends and see the campus that they spent their college years attending.

“As an alumnus coming back it’s kind of a full circle moment,” said alumnus Kayla Olsen. “Just having fun and enjoying the campus and everything it has to offer. Definitely a rush of memories being here where I went to college and had so many memories with all my friends. Now I am here as an alumnus and its great.”

