Anonymous donor makes $25,000 funds-match commitment for Scottsville community center

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Project 330 received an anonymous $25,000 funds-match commitment in the days leading to Giving Tuesday.

Project 330 is an intentional fundraising campaign with hopes of bringing a new community center to Scottsville.

With $200,000 already raised from a funds-matching campaign from Halton, Project 330 is on track to break ground on the community center in 2024. However, there is still much to be done before they have raised the required $4 million to complete the facility.

Sarah Keltner, a committee member for Project 330, says that she is confident in the generosity of the people of Scottsville and south central Kentucky.

“You typically see corporations and names in the paper, but what we have seen is the generous, humble hearts that make up our community, and I always will say we are a small town, but it’s a small town full of people with big hearts,” Keltner said.

The incoming community center, to be built alongside The Core, will be a free resource for members of the community.

“The community center is for everyone, and that’s what I’m telling people when I’m out talking and at speaking engagements. It’s not membership-based, it’s a community center for you, it’s a community center for me,” Keltner said.

She says the community center will encompass multiple amenities such as three gym courts, a gymnastics room, and meeting spaces through the library.

While the building’s amenities are exciting, Keltner believes that the new opportunities and focus on individualized services will make the facility a much-needed upgrade to the city of Scottsville.

In the days leading to Giving Tuesday, Keltner hopes to see community members rise up to meet the challenge of the $25,000 donation match.

“That’s what we’re challenging our community to do right now, is to make that donation. Whether it is a $25 donation, a $100 donation, whatever you can do, make it and get it matched by this donor that has come forth for Giving Tuesday,” Keltner said.

Those interested in donating are encouraged to do so on the Project 330 website.

