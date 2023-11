BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A burn ban has been issued in Barren County after multiple wildfires in the county and surrounding counties.

Barren County Judge Executive, Jamie Bewley Byrd, recognizes Oct. 1 from Dec. 15 as fire hazard season.

Judge Byrd has issued the ban effective immediately.

