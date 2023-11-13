Broadway United Methodist Church to host community dinner on Thanksgiving Day

Broadway United Methodist Church will be hosting community dinner on Thanksgiving Day. All are...
Broadway United Methodist Church will be hosting community dinner on Thanksgiving Day. All are welcome to attend.(KTTC)
By Presley Allen
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the season of giving, and Broadway United Methodist Church is giving back to the community by hosting a community Thanksgiving dinner.

The event is being referred to as a “Thanksgiving Feast for All,” and this marks the fifth year the church has hosted the dinner.

All are welcome to attend, and the church asks for hands on deck to help and to bring a dish if able.

Ellen Murrey-Lockhart, a Worship Minister with the church says that people can also help with set up, clean up, serving food, or to sign up to drive people to and from the event.

Although the event is being held at a church, she encourages people from all backgrounds to attend.

“I think giving a place for people to come that may have never met each other, that might fall on two completely different political extremes or have completely different cultural or religious backgrounds, bringing them together and sharing a meal together and talking and laughing and doing stupid Thanksgiving mad gabs and coloring sheets,” Murrey-Lockhart said. “You get to know people and I think that is what the world needs right now, is to connect and to know each other and to love each other on a personal level, not just as a group of people.”

Aside from including families of all sizes, Murrey-Lockhart also hopes this community dinner can provide a holiday celebration to people who do not have a family to spend it with.

“We wanted to create a place for people who might not have a family here in town or people whose family may have passed away who, who might not be comfortable or welcome in their family, and we just wanted to give that same feeling,” Murrey-Lockhart said.

The event will be held Thursday Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the “Cup of Worship” room at Broadway United Methodist Church.

Those interested in signing up to help with transportation can send an email to emurrey@broadwayunited.org.

More details regarding the event can be found on Broadway United Methodist Church’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Bugtussle area of Monroe County
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night 11-10-23: Playoffs Round 2
Police are asking for help in identifying the individuals and the alleged SUV they left in.
BGPD looking for burglary suspects who broke into a business

Latest News

A motorcyclist died in a crash with a bus in Olathe Friday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dies in crash involving school bus, police say
Samaritan's Purse housing project
Breathitt County housing rebuild continues
Adam Green (left), a 16-year Army veteran, saved Air Force veteran John Curney after he choked...
Army veteran saves choking Air Force veteran on his birthday
University of Idaho to hold vigil on Monday, November 13 to honor slain students.
Univ. of Idaho to hold vigil honoring students slain on Monday