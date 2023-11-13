Chef Gordon Ramsey welcomes 6th child with wife of nearly 30 years

Chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay pose for photographers on arrival at the GQ Men of...
Chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay pose for photographers on arrival at the GQ Men of the year Awards in central London on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.(Grant Pollard | Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Gordon Ramsay is now a father of six.

The celebrity chef welcomed his newest child with his wife of almost 30 years, Tana Ramsay.

In an Instagram post Saturday, the chef announced the birth of their son, Jesse James Ramsay.

Gordon Ramsay said baby Jesse weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

“One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!!” he wrote in the post.

Gordon Ramsay also said in the post that he now has three boys and three girls, making their family complete.

Gordon and Tana Ramsay have been married since 1996.

Gordon Ramsay is 57 and Tana Ramsey is 49.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Bugtussle area of Monroe County
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) during an NFL football game against the...
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston
Police in Arizona say a 9-year-old boy died at the hospital after a vehicle struck him and his...
Child dies, father badly hurt after car crashes into them waiting to cross street, police say

Latest News

Opportunity Day
A lion roamed the streets. (Source: CNN/X/@MICHELEGALVANI/GETTY IMAGES/POLIZIA DI...
Take A Look At This: Lion roams streets in Italy; Titanic menu auctioned
FILE - Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Biden welcomes Stanley Cup-winning Golden Knights to White House
FILE - Police say at least four people were injured in a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University.
At least four people injured in Louisiana university stabbing, police say