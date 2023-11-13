BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite a chilly start, high pressure will keep us sunny and mild through the mid-week.

A chilly start, but we jump to the 60s later!

Temperatures stay warm in the mid and upper 60s through Wednesday. A frontal boundary pushes in Thursday bringing us better chances for rain in the evening and into Friday. Though it won’t be an all out washout, we are still in a rainfall deficit and need all of the rain we can get especially folks to our north and east. This weekend will be nice and cool with highs in the lower 60s.

