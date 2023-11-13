Experts break down potential impacts if U.S. aid to Ukraine and Israel cut from spending bill

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled his proposal to avoid a partial government shutdown on Saturday. But it’s what the bill excludes that’s catching attention abroad, as well as here at home.

“Because you have this negotiation within the House GOP, a lot of the United States’ foreign policies are not going to be met,” said Dr. Robert Farley, a Senior Lecturer at UK’s Patterson School for Diplomacy on International Commerce.

The proposed plan doesn’t include funding requested by President Biden for Israel, Ukraine or the US border with Mexico.

Dr. Farley said aid to both countries is controversial right now, but for different reasons.

“What the Biden administration has been trying to do is wrap these two together. Easily, either of them would get majority support, but because you have this situation in the House where a very small group has a lot of leverage, it’s going to be very difficult to see how this joint bill comes together.”

Johnson said separating the foreign aid bill from this temporary, stop gap measure ‘places our conference in the best position to fight for fiscal responsibility.’

Dr. Farley said one thing is certain, there is a clear divide in the Republican party when it comes to foreign aid, and Kentucky’s legislators are a prime example.

“Representative Barr for example is an internationalist. Senator McConnell is a committed internationalist. Then you have these sort of more domestically oriented who are a little bit more hostile so Thomas Massie for example would be one of those. And certainly Senator Paul.”

Whether or not Johnson’s funding bill passes, Dr. Farley said there’s already been a slowdown in aide to Ukraine and Israel.

“So it is generating foreign policy problems.”

The House Democrats took to Twitter in response to the potential cut to foreign aid. They call it quote ‘a bill with supposed offsets that in fact adds billions to the deficit.’

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.