A few dry days ahead

By David Wolter
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures will cool back down into the upper 30s tonight before warming into the middle and upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. The next few days remain dry before a cold front moves in on Friday.

Perfect weather to get some of those outdoor chores done.
LOOKING TOWARDS THE WEEKEND: Showers are likely at the end of the traditional workweek. Cooler and drier weather is expected during the weekend with highs around 60 degrees.

