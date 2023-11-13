A few dry days ahead
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures will cool back down into the upper 30s tonight before warming into the middle and upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. The next few days remain dry before a cold front moves in on Friday.
LOOKING TOWARDS THE WEEKEND: Showers are likely at the end of the traditional workweek. Cooler and drier weather is expected during the weekend with highs around 60 degrees.
